William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $47.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,272,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,996,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,510,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,492,000 after buying an additional 82,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $746,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Logue sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $3,255,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,600 shares of company stock worth $15,238,442. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

