William Blair Lowers Blackbaud (BLKB) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,544. Blackbaud has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,015,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

