William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $21.35 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 11,649,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,021,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $68,464,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,906,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,486,000 after acquiring an additional 443,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

