William Blair Comments on Kemper Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Kemper opened at $79.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kemper has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 59.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 333,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 151.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

