Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.09

Media coverage about Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willamette Valley Vineyards earned a coverage optimism score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0537703115688 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards traded down $0.07, hitting $8.20, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $27,041.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $52,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,016 shares of company stock worth $397,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

