Whittier Trust Co. Sells 41,365 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $11.16 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.