Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,769 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $97,173,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,214,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,705,000 after buying an additional 1,568,408 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,591,000 after buying an additional 1,138,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,493,000 after buying an additional 795,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 439,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 413,850 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.49 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

