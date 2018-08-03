Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,703,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,171 shares during the period. Northern Cross LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,527 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,831,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,131,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,287,000 after purchasing an additional 309,033 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger opened at $65.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.