Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Destination Maternity by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Destination Maternity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination Maternity in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Destination Maternity opened at $4.53 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Destination Maternity Corp has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.23 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination Maternity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, CEO Marla A. Ryan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,124 retail locations, including 487 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 637 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

