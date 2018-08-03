Westwater Resources (WWR) vs. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Head to Head Review

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

This table compares Westwater Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$19.28 million ($0.96) -0.35 Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.35 $367.00 million $0.50 21.16

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources. Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westwater Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $10.55, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -51.56% -43.91% Cleveland-Cliffs 20.07% -76.39% 14.64%

Volatility & Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Westwater Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.