WestRock (WRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.82. 3,123,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $2,566,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in WestRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,152,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,861,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

