Westlake Chemical (WLK) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.23). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $4,019,580.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,569.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 1,447 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $172,019.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $314,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,376 shares of company stock worth $8,437,710. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 95.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after purchasing an additional 373,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

