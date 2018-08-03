Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $116,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,569.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,710 over the last three months. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical opened at $98.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.23). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

