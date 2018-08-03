Western Digital (WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 269198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Specifically, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,766,358.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Lambert sold 11,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $991,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,382 shares of company stock worth $10,604,948 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,559,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,236,000 after buying an additional 61,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

