Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,756 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,565,000 after buying an additional 817,211 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,848,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,659,000 after buying an additional 131,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,182,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 999,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 318,269 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $592,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,785.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dale Gibbons acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $119,049.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 185,308 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,319.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $841,181 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,489. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

