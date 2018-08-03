Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management opened at $90.11 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.