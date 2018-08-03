Wendys (WEN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of Wendys traded down $0.03, reaching $16.62, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Wendys had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $12,628,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $39,518,947.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 805,335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 156.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,837,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

