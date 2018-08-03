Welltower (WELL) PT Set at $64.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.21.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Motco acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Welltower by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.