Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $392.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $392,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.