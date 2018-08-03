Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 216,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 45,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 429,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $279.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

