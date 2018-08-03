Wells Fargo & Co Cuts COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Price Target to $8.00

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Get COSTAMARE Inc/SH alerts:

Shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.98 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 168,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 249,609 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE Inc/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.