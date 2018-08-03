Weir Group (WEIR) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.59) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.22) to GBX 2,700 ($35.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.16) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,339.74 ($30.74).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.29) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,326 ($30.56).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

In related news, insider JIm McDonald bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £9,895 ($13,000.92).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

