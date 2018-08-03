Weibo (WB) Shares Gap Down to $81.97

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.82, but opened at $81.97. Weibo shares last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 2669813 shares trading hands.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.78.

The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.91 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

