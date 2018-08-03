Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) recently:

8/2/2018 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – CubeSmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

7/12/2018 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

7/4/2018 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CubeSmart traded up $0.49, reaching $30.43, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 85,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,144,371.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $6,434,360.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,686 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

