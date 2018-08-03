Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regional Management (RM)

Regional Management (NYSE: RM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2018 – Regional Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Regional Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Regional Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2018 – Regional Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/4/2018 – Regional Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Regional Management traded down $0.40, reaching $33.16, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,540. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 48.75 and a current ratio of 48.75.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.73 million. sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $523,496.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regional Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

