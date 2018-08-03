Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $27.50 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,232,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 341,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 20.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Welbilt opened at $22.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.86 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 161.21% and a net margin of 9.64%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $40,373.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.