Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30.93 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics opened at $123.24 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $234.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

