Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Biogen worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $131,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $425.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $385.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.