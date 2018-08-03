Wedbush Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse opened at $63.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

