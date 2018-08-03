Wedbush Analysts Give Cinemark (CNK) a $43.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 683,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,060. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

