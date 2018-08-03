Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DowDuPont by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 248,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in DowDuPont by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 431,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $66.44 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

