Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 72,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,924. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.53%.

In other news, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $77,254,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.