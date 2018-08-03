Warrior Met Coal (HCC) PT Set at $34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a $34.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Warrior Met Coal opened at $24.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

