Walker & Dunlop (WD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $55.18 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Compass Point raised Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 955 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $52,276.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 681,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,295,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,037 shares of company stock worth $14,815,366. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

