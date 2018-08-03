Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 95,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 307,686 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 221,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.