Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,243.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 867,109 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,530,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,540,000 after buying an additional 758,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,223,000 after buying an additional 412,763 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 713,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 647.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 173,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $49.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

