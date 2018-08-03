Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $134.39 and a 1 year high of $159.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.6799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.