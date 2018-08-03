Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $597,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 434,447 shares of company stock valued at $159,011,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix opened at $344.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 275.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

