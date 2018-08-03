W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555,365 shares during the period. W W Grainger accounts for about 5.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.06% of W W Grainger worth $1,090,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W W Grainger opened at $341.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $349.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $282.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

