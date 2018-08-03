Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 113,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.9% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials opened at $114.67 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,377,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,131. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.