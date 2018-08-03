Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Position Lowered by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,849 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

