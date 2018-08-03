Vossloh (VOS) PT Set at €38.00 by Commerzbank

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €43.95 ($51.71) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.06) and a 52-week high of €63.99 ($75.28).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.