Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNO. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,195. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.