Volvo AB Class B (CPH) (VOLV-B) Given a SEK 135 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 135 price target on Volvo AB Class B (CPH) (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV-B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 155 price target on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a SEK 189 price objective on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo AB Class B (CPH) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 173.90.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B traded up SEK 2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo AB Class B has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

