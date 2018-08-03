Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €222.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.92 ($230.49).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares traded up €1.94 ($2.28), reaching €145.34 ($170.99), on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

