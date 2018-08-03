Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCRA. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Vocera Communications traded down $0.15, hitting $31.53, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,002. The company has a market cap of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.09. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,709. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

