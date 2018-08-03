Vivo Energy PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (VVO)

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VVO opened at GBX 142.16 ($1.87) on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivo Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 194 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider John Daly acquired 50,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £71,500 ($93,942.98).

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc retails and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment operates a network of Shell-branded service stations that offers fuels and lubricants; and convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants.

