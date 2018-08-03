Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 1,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 64.57%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 24,400 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $125,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 7,100 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $26,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

