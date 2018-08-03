Viveve Medical (VIVE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIVE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Viveve Medical traded down $0.03, hitting $2.53, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,122. The company has a market cap of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.53. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 437.98% and a negative net margin of 269.24%. research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVE. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 431,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 81,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

