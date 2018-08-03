Vivendi (VIV) Given a €25.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIV. Cfra set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.07 ($28.32).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €21.72 ($25.55) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

